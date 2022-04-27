Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights are in must-win mode on Wednesday night when they visit the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights head to Chicago needing a win and some help to make the playoffs. Vegas is four points back of the Stars for the last playoff spot and must win its next two games and have the Stars lose both to sneak into the last spot.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Vegas blew a golden opportunity on Tuesday when it lost to the Stars 3-2 in a seven-round shootout.

The Golden Knights were able to get a point but gave up a 2-1 third-period lead that would have gotten them within a point of the Stars if they could have won.

Vegas now is in desperation mode against a Blackhawks team that is looking to win its second straight game.

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday when it beat the Flyers 3-1. It was just its third win in its last 15 games.

It has been a tough season, but the Blackhawks could knock the Golden Knights out of the playoffs with a win. It is a small consolation to a season, but they still have something to play for against Vegas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18158906
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_18159415
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
imago1008660133h (1)
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Mexico vs. Guatemala

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
imago1011559237h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Colo-Colo vs. River Plate in Canada

By Christine Brown36 minutes ago
imago1001183685h
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch Oregon vs. California in Women's College Beach Volleyball

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
USATSI_18158658
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_18153992
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Jets

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) looks to pass as Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski (8) defends during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy