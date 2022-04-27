How to Watch Golden Knights at Blackhawks

The Golden Knights are in must-win mode on Wednesday night when they visit the Blackhawks.

The Golden Knights head to Chicago needing a win and some help to make the playoffs. Vegas is four points back of the Stars for the last playoff spot and must win its next two games and have the Stars lose both to sneak into the last spot.

Vegas blew a golden opportunity on Tuesday when it lost to the Stars 3-2 in a seven-round shootout.

The Golden Knights were able to get a point but gave up a 2-1 third-period lead that would have gotten them within a point of the Stars if they could have won.

Vegas now is in desperation mode against a Blackhawks team that is looking to win its second straight game.

Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday when it beat the Flyers 3-1. It was just its third win in its last 15 games.

It has been a tough season, but the Blackhawks could knock the Golden Knights out of the playoffs with a win. It is a small consolation to a season, but they still have something to play for against Vegas.

