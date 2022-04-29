How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

The Blues look to propel into the playoffs with a win in their final game of the season against the Golden Knights.

The Blues were one of the best teams in the league for the month of April, losing only three games, two of which were in overtime, thus still securing points. For their efforts, their playoff matchup is already set with just one game left to go in the regular season. They will be matched up with their division rival, the Wild, on Friday. These final games will determine who has home ice advantage so there is still a lot to play for the Blues.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a three-game winning streak, the Blues ran into the buzzsaw that is the Avalanche, who lead the West in points. The Avs were riding a four-game losing streak but came alive, winning 5-3. The Blues gave up three unanswered goals to start the game, which was insurmountable in the end. Look for them to get off to a better start here tonight.

Unfortunately for Vegas, its season ended in disappointment as it was eliminated from the playoff in its previous game, which opened the door for the Stars to clinch the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. It was a disappointing fall, as the Golden Knights led the Pacific Division for a huge chunk of the season.

Injuries were certainly a factor with Matt Stone missing significant time and Jack Eichel didn't play until January after the team traded for him from the Sabres. With good health next season, this club should be heavily favored to make it back to the postseason. In the meantime they will miss the playoffs for the first time ever in franchise history.

Regional restrictions may apply.