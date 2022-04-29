How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blues look to propel into the playoffs with a win in their final game of the season against the Golden Knights.

The Blues were one of the best teams in the league for the month of April, losing only three games, two of which were in overtime, thus still securing points. For their efforts, their playoff matchup is already set with just one game left to go in the regular season. They will be matched up with their division rival, the Wild, on Friday. These final games will determine who has home ice advantage so there is still a lot to play for the Blues.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a three-game winning streak, the Blues ran into the buzzsaw that is the Avalanche, who lead the West in points. The Avs were riding a four-game losing streak but came alive, winning 5-3. The Blues gave up three unanswered goals to start the game, which was insurmountable in the end. Look for them to get off to a better start here tonight. 

Unfortunately for Vegas, its season ended in disappointment as it was eliminated from the playoff in its previous game, which opened the door for the Stars to clinch the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. It was a disappointing fall, as the Golden Knights led the Pacific Division for a huge chunk of the season. 

Injuries were certainly a factor with Matt Stone missing significant time and Jack Eichel didn't play until January after the team traded for him from the Sabres. With good health next season, this club should be heavily favored to make it back to the postseason. In the meantime they will miss the playoffs for the first time ever in franchise history. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18165021
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18060185
entertainment

How to Watch Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011563715h
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1011619128h
College Baseball

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (4)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy