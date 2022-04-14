How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

The Golden Knights, a team desperately searching for wins, takes on the Flames, a team that has almost locked a playoff spot.

The Golden Knights are feeling the pressure of the playoff picture looming over them as the season is coming to an end.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They are currently the No. 9 team in the Western Conference, which happens to be the first team that would not make the playoffs.

With a 40-29-5 record this season, they are going to have to find a way to manufacture some more wins before the end of the year.

They have a total of 85 points, which is three points behind the Stars and Kings for the final playoff spots, and four and five points behind the Predators and Oilers, respectively, to potentially rise to the No. 5 seed in the West.

Meanwhile, the Flames have all but officially secured their spot in the playoffs with a 45-19-9 record this season, which puts them at the No. 2 spot in the conference.

With 99 points, they sit three ahead of No. 3 and 13 behind No. 1. They boast one of the best defenses in the league with only 180 goals let up through 73 games. They also rank No. 6 in goals scored in the NHL.

