Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights, a team desperately searching for wins, takes on the Flames, a team that has almost locked a playoff spot.

The Golden Knights are feeling the pressure of the playoff picture looming over them as the season is coming to an end. 

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They are currently the No. 9 team in the Western Conference, which happens to be the first team that would not make the playoffs.

With a 40-29-5 record this season, they are going to have to find a way to manufacture some more wins before the end of the year.

They have a total of 85 points, which is three points behind the Stars and Kings for the final playoff spots, and four and five points behind the Predators and Oilers, respectively, to potentially rise to the No. 5 seed in the West.

Meanwhile, the Flames have all but officially secured their spot in the playoffs with a 45-19-9 record this season, which puts them at the No. 2 spot in the conference.

With 99 points, they sit three ahead of No. 3 and 13 behind No. 1. They boast one of the best defenses in the league with only 180 goals let up through 73 games. They also rank No. 6 in goals scored in the NHL.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18081209
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_18086341
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Avalanche

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Pavelski scores a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Sharks vs. Blackhawks Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega (left), left fielder Ian Happ (8) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Chicago won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
imago1011297688h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch CA Independiente Medellín vs. 9 de Octubre

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (1)
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barcelona

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
imago0043535068h
Copa Sudamericana Soccer

How to Watch SC Internacional vs. Guaireña

By Rafael Urbina42 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy