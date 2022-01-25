How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

Two playoff-caliber teams from opposite conferences face off on the ice as the Golden Knights travel to take on the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights have lost five of their last seven games and have fallen to fifth place in the Western Conference behind the Avalanche, Blues, Wild and Predators.

If they are not careful, they will get caught by the Kings and Ducks, who are just three points behind them. Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes provides a chance to get back on track, but they'll be facing one of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

The Hurricanes are 27-9-2 through 38 games with 56 points. That is good enough to rank fifth in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Penguins and one point in front of the Capitals.

As the playoff race heats up, they are going to need to heat up as well. They won three-straight games against the Canucks, Bruins and Rangers before dropping their most recent game to the Devils. A win here could kick off another winning streak.

Both of these teams could use a win here, which should make this game fun to watch. There should be no shortage of goals as these two teams hit the ice on Tuesday.

