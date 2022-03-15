How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Tuesday night in NHL action the Golden Knights will travel to take on the Jets in Winnipeg.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. With the postseason coming up quickly, teams are looking to finish the season strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Winnipeg to take on the Jets.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Knights hold a 32-25-4 record and are still in play for the playoffs. Vegas has been solid this year, but it needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up losing to the Blue Jackets by a final score of 6-4.

On the other side, the Jets are just 27-23-10 and are needing to pick up wins in a big way. Winnipeg isn't a bad team, but it has not been consistent this season. The Jets are coming off of a big 4-3 victory over the Blues in their last game.

Both of these teams are talented, but they both need to pick up wins as they look to find their way into the postseason. This should be a very entertaining game to watch. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Predators

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Feb 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
The Bachelor
entertainment

How to Watch The Bachelor Season 26 Finale Part 2

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

How to Watch WSOB Scorpion Championship Finals

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
Young Rock
entertainment

How to Watch Young Rock Season 2 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Harvard at Fresno State

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New York City FC midfielder Andres Jasson (21) defends against Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome (11) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
arsenal
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chaco For Ever

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy