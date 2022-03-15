How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

On Tuesday night in NHL action the Golden Knights will travel to take on the Jets in Winnipeg.

The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Tuesday night with quite a few good games on the schedule. With the postseason coming up quickly, teams are looking to finish the season strong. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Winnipeg to take on the Jets.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

The Golden Knights hold a 32-25-4 record and are still in play for the playoffs. Vegas has been solid this year, but it needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up losing to the Blue Jackets by a final score of 6-4.

On the other side, the Jets are just 27-23-10 and are needing to pick up wins in a big way. Winnipeg isn't a bad team, but it has not been consistent this season. The Jets are coming off of a big 4-3 victory over the Blues in their last game.

Both of these teams are talented, but they both need to pick up wins as they look to find their way into the postseason. This should be a very entertaining game to watch.

