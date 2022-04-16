How to Watch Golden Knights at Oilers

The Golden Knights are set to hit the road to take on the Oilers on Saturday in NHL action.

With the NHL playoffs right around the corner, teams are looking to finish off the regular season strong. Quite a few teams are still fighting for playoff positioning or simply to get into the postseason. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Edmonton to face off against the Oilers.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Coming into today's game, the Golden Knights have gone 41-29-5 but they are still very much in the playoff position fight. Vegas has the talent to make a run in the playoffs, but it still needs to punch its ticket. Last time out, the Golden Knights ended up beating the Flames by a final score of 6-1.

For the Oilers, the playoffs are likely ahead and they are in a similar position to Vegas. Edmonton holds a 43-26-6 record and is close to officially earning a postseason berth. In their last game, the Oilers ended up beating the Predators by a final score of 4-0.

This should be a great matchup to watch between two potential contenders. If you enjoy good hockey, this is a game that you won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up on top.

