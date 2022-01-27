Winning 11 of their last 15 games, Florida puts its stellar home record on the line to face a Vegas team that is remarkably better on the road than in Sin City.

The Panthers are 21-3-0 at home this season and have not lost at home since a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Dec. 15, a run of seven consecutive games.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers:

Match Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Florida has outscored its visitors 45-15 during this current seven-game home winning streak and will need to continue its high-scoring ways to beat the Golden Knights, averaging 3.5 goals per game over their last 10 games.

Off a two-goal performance from forward Mason Marchment in a 5-3 win at Winnipeg on Tuesday, Florida has scored three or more goals in 12 of its last 14 games.

The Golden Knights are led by center Chandler Stephenson’s 38 points, including 26 assists through 42 games but only four points in nine January games.

Vegas is 12-5-1 on the road and is 4-1-1 against the Panthers since 2017. The Golden Knights have won three straight matchups against Florida.

Winger Max Pacioretty is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights as he recovers from a wrist injury that has had him sidelined since Dec. 28.

