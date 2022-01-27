Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eastern Conference-leading Panthers host the Golden Knights.

Winning 11 of their last 15 games, Florida puts its stellar home record on the line to face a Vegas team that is remarkably better on the road than in Sin City.

The Panthers are 21-3-0 at home this season and have not lost at home since a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Dec. 15, a run of seven consecutive games.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers:

Match Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida has outscored its visitors 45-15 during this current seven-game home winning streak and will need to continue its high-scoring ways to beat the Golden Knights, averaging 3.5 goals per game over their last 10 games.

Off a two-goal performance from forward Mason Marchment in a 5-3 win at Winnipeg on Tuesday, Florida has scored three or more goals in 12 of its last 14 games.

The Golden Knights are led by center Chandler Stephenson’s 38 points, including 26 assists through 42 games but only four points in nine January games.

Vegas is 12-5-1 on the road and is 4-1-1 against the Panthers since 2017. The Golden Knights have won three straight matchups against Florida.

Winger Max Pacioretty is expected to rejoin the Golden Knights as he recovers from a wrist injury that has had him sidelined since Dec. 28.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) celebrates after a 7-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Pittsburgh Penguins

3 minutes ago
DREXEL BASKETBALL
College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

3 minutes ago
miami women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
imago0028757278h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. Mexico

3 minutes ago
soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Chile vs Argentina

3 minutes ago
US MENS SOCCER
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch United States vs. El Salvador

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy