How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

Playoff implications are on the line when the Golden Knights visit the Stars on Tuesday.

It's not quite a win or go home for the Golden Knights (42-31-6) in Dallas on Tuesday night, but when they take on the Stars (44-30-5), it might as well be.

Vegas trails Dallas by three points in the Western Conference wild card chase with three games remaining and must win out and get help to have a chance at catching the third place Kings in the Pacific Division.

The Stars clinch a playoff berth and eliminate the Golden Knights with a regulation win on Tuesday. Meanwhile, any sort of Dallas win locks up third place for LA, and Nashville can also lock up a playoff berth based on several Stars victory scenarios.

While Vegas hasn't confirmed an injury to goalie Robin Lehner, backup Logan Thompson started Sunday in a crushing 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Sharks. Vegas blew a two-goal lead in the final 2:06 of regulation, including the game-tying goal with just one second remaining.

Dallas beat the Kraken at home on Saturday, 3-2, when Vladislac Namestnikov scored his 15th goal of the season at 11:34 left in the second period for the game's final goal.

The Golden Knights have won both meetings with the Stars this season. They won in Dallas on Oct. 27 and at home on Dec. 8.

