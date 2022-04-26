How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Playoff implications are on the line when the Golden Knights visit the Stars on Tuesday.

It's not quite a win or go home for the Golden Knights (42-31-6) in Dallas on Tuesday night, but when they take on the Stars (44-30-5), it might as well be.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas trails Dallas by three points in the Western Conference wild card chase with three games remaining and must win out and get help to have a chance at catching the third place Kings in the Pacific Division.

The Stars clinch a playoff berth and eliminate the Golden Knights with a regulation win on Tuesday. Meanwhile, any sort of Dallas win locks up third place for LA, and Nashville can also lock up a playoff berth based on several Stars victory scenarios.

While Vegas hasn't confirmed an injury to goalie Robin Lehner, backup Logan Thompson started Sunday in a crushing 5-4 shootout loss at home to the Sharks. Vegas blew a two-goal lead in the final 2:06 of regulation, including the game-tying goal with just one second remaining.

Dallas beat the Kraken at home on Saturday, 3-2, when Vladislac Namestnikov scored his 15th goal of the season at 11:34 left in the second period for the game's final goal.

The Golden Knights have won both meetings with the Stars this season. They won in Dallas on Oct. 27 and at home on Dec. 8.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Stars

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
soccer fans
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Corinthians vs. Boca

By Christine Brown11 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Cardinals

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly ball against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy