How to Watch the Boston Bruins Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Bruins look to continue their success but have several looming questions heading into the 2021-22 season.

Hockey is back after the shortest offseason in NHL history and for the first time ever, 32 will be reporting for the 2021-22 season. The Boston Bruins have a promising year ahead of them as they try to make their sixth playoff appearance in a row. There's been on little thing standing in their way though recently. Sure, they played the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2019 but in three of the last four years they have exited the second round of the playoffs.

Boston Bruins 2021-22 Season Preview

This team is undeniably talented but they do have some questions to address. Maybe the biggest question facing the club is their goaltending. Their longtime netminder Tuukka Rask has not been in training camp and has not re-signed with the club after going through hip surgery in the offseason.

Will Linus Ullmark be able to step up after they acquired the former Buffalo netminder or will the young rookie Jeremy Swayman become the sensation he is projected to be? They'll also be missing the veteran presence of David Krejčí who has decided to play back home in the Czech Republic.

Of course, this team will not suffer from a lack of offensive firepower with Brad Marchand coming into his own and leading the team in goals (29), assists (40) and points (69).

Add David Pastrňák to that one-two punch once again and they both should shine and inevitably lift this team to the playoffs. Their journey there should tell us a lot about how this defense and goaltending can get them over the second-round or not.

