How to Watch the Buffalo Sabres Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Sabres look to start a new era in 2021 with No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power.

While the Buffalo Bills are certainly the bride of the ball, the Sabres are certainly the evil stepsister of the city. Sure, the team has only been to the playoffs once since Terry Pegula bought the team in 2010. But just like Pegula's other team in the NFL, things are looking up for the Sabres.

How To Watch Buffalo Sabres Games

Locally, you can watch the Buffalo Sabres games on MSG/MSG+.

Buffalo Sabres 2021-22 Season Preview

Yes, they haven't been to the playoffs in a decade and lost 18 consecutive games last season, a run of futility that tied the longest regular-season streak ever. Their head coach Ralph Krueger was fired as well and replaced with interim Don Granato. He was named permanent head coach so there is at least stability going forward.

The best thing that could have happened for the team last year did as they literally won the lottery. They got the rights to draft the consensus No. 1 overall pick in Michigan defenseman Owen Power.

This is after they drafted Rasmus Dahlin first overall in the 2018 draft.

While this young roster will take time to develop, their two recently named assistant captains will help them get there. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons have played nearly 800 games together with Buffalo.

This mix of veteran presence will be the formula for this season and beyond. Be the first to see their transition and development all season long.

Buffalo Sabres Schedule

If you're looking for who the Buffalo Sabres are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

