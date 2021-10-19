How to Watch the Chicago Blackhawks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Blackhawks are mixing the veterans with a young core looking to make it back to the playoffs after missing out last year.

Two years ago, in the pandemic shortened season, the Blackhawks snuck into the playoffs in a play-in series and knocked off the Oilers in four games. They then went on to lose the Golden Knights in five but played them tough.

Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Season Preview

They couldn't keep that momentum up last season as they slipped into sixth place in their division and missed the playoffs. Jonathan Toews missed the whole year with an undisclosed illness and the Blackhawks struggled to replace him.

Toews returns this year looking to boost an offense that at times was pretty potent last year. Patrick Kane is also back to anchor Chicago's offense that saw the emergence of stars like Alex DeBrincat become a major part of the team.

The Blackhawks' defense was flimsy last year, so the Blackhawks went out and traded for Marc-Andre Fleury to try and lock down the goalie position.

Chicago feels like they have a good core this year and can make a run at the playoffs. They will need to improve on their defense and hope their young guys continue to make strides as they did last year.

The Avalanche, Blues and Wild are still favorites for the division this year but the Blackhawks feel like they can compete and make a return trip to the playoffs.

