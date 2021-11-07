How to Watch the New Jersey Devils Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Another year of development for the Devils young core raises the optimism in New Jersey in the 2021-22 NHL campaign.

Sure, the 2020-21 season was a regression for the New Jersey Devils from the year before. They've mostly been rebuilding since their appearance in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012 against the Los Angeles Kings. There is reason for hope, however, that this team develops and makes the steps towards improvement.

Where To Watch New Jersey Devils Games

Locally, you can watch the New Jersey Devils games on MSG/MSG+.

New Jersey Devils 2021-22 Season Preview

The first positive step in the offseason was the team signing Dougie Hamilton to a lengthy seven-year contract. He brings a veteran presence to this young team and a sturdy reinforcement to their defense.

This young core stepping up more is really what is going to raise the profile of the Devils nationally and that all starts with their two centers.

First off is the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Jack Hughes. He is on the right trajectory as he had 31 points last season which was 10 more than his rookie year where he played more games.

Then there is the 22-year-old captain Nico Hischier, who was the 2017 first overall pick who only played 21 games last season due to a leg injury. A full year with these two under center makes the future look like New Jersey will be ready to make noise very soon.

