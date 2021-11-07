How to Watch the New York Islanders Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the New York Islanders Online All Season Long

    The New York Islanders look to break through their back-to-back Conference Finals appearances into the Stanley Cup Finals.
    Author:

    The New York Islanders have been good for quite some time now. They've made the playoffs three years in a row and have been to the conference finals each of the last two years. Unfortunately for Islanders fans, they've run into the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions in each of those series. While the Tampa Bay Lightning will certainly be an obstacle once again this year, this is the year the Islanders try to move into the NHL's elite territory. 

    Where To Watch New York Islanders Games

    Locally, you can watch the New York Islanders games on MSG/MSG+.

    Both of these channels is available on fuboTV.

    New York Islanders 2021-22 Season Preview

    To help them get there, they will once again need great performances from both of their goaltenders. The future was supposed to be now with goalie Ilya Sorokin playing his first full season last year. 

    He actually played quite well but Semyon Varlamov had seven shutouts which tied the league-high and had a .992 save percentage. Varlamov had a more significant role in the playoffs but look for Sorokin to get more playing time this year so that he develops even further.

    Watch the New York Islanders on MSG/MSG+ on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    Maybe the most important factor for the Islanders' success is getting their captain Anders Lee back from injury. He went out with a knee injury in March and he missed the entire playoffs. 

    In a conference finals that the Islanders lost in seven games, he could just be the missing piece to push them over the edge. Will this be the season the Islanders push through and win their first championship since 1983 in a run of four straight championships? 

    Don't miss a moment of the action. 

    New York Islanders Schedule

    If you're looking for who the New York Islanders are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
