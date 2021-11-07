How to Watch the New York Rangers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The New York Rangers have renewed hope under new head coach Gerard Gallant and their young core for the 2021-22 NHL season.

The New York Rangers were one of the best teams all of last decade. From 2011-2017, they didn't miss the playoffs. That all culminated in a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2014. Since then, however, they haven't made the playoffs in the last four seasons and while they made an improvement over seventh-place finishes in the last two years, the last season still culminated in being fifth out of eight in the East division. Missing the playoffs once resulted in the team parting ways with head coach David Quinn, who was hired in 2017.

Where To Watch New York Rangers Games

Locally, you can watch the New York Rangers games on MSG/MSG+.

New York Rangers 2021-22 Season Preview

The Rangers start the new season with head coach Gerard Gallant which should be a breath that inspires hope. He was the first coach ever for the Vegas Golden Knights and brought them to a Stanley Cup Final in their first season. Gallant was also the coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Florida Panthers. He will need to channel his experience with those comparatively inexperienced teams more when overseeing the Rangers.

New York has a very young roster that will still take time to develop before they get back to their winning ways. They have the exciting sophomore first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft Left-Wing Alexis Lafrenière. The Rangers will expect the chemistry of Lafrenière and 2019 second overall pick Kaapo Kakko as they'll get much more playing time together.

The Rangers also have the best defenseman in the game last year in Adam Fox. Much like the New Jersey Devils across the Hudson River, this Rangers team has a mix of veterans that will help move along their young core. They may not contend for the playoffs once again but there is a reason for optimism in the not-so-distant future for New York.

New York Rangers Schedule

If you're looking for who the New York Rangers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

