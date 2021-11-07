How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers Online All Season Long

    The Philadelphia Flyers look to bounce back from a surprisingly down year and they'll have new faces on the roster to help them do it in the 2021-22 NHL season.
    The Philadelphia Flyers made a surprising backtrack last season after they made it to the conference semifinals in 2020. Last season, they finished a couple of games over .500 and finished with only 58 points. Their Stanley Cup appearance in 2010 feels incredibly far away at this point. They have a good shot at bouncing back and making it back to the playoffs but they are going to have to overcome some obstacles first. 

    Where To Watch Philadelphia Flyers Games

    Locally, you can watch the Philadelphia Flyers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

    Both of these channels is available on fuboTV.

    Philadelphia Flyers 2021-22 Season Preview

    First of all, management parted ways with many who were on the roster last year. Having said that, however, they made several key additions that should point them in a positive direction. 

    First, they signed the Buffalo Sabres best defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and also defenseman Ryan Ellis in a trade with Nashville. 

    Those moves won't soften the blow of losing Kevin Hayes to start the season as he underwent abdominal surgery. But with an improved defense and good goaltending in Carter Hart, they will have a fighting chance in any game. 

    Watch the Philadelphia Flyers on NBC Sports Philadelphia on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    Getting Hayes back will only fuel this locker room into finding their identity and an improved season. Also, it never hurts to have the best mascot in the game cheering you on. 

    Philadelphia Flyers Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Philadelphia Flyers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

