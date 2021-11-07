How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch the Pittsburgh Penguins Online All Season Long

    The Pittsburgh Penguins look to get back to a deep playoff run despite lingering health issues in the 2021-22 NHL campaign.
    The 2021-22 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins is all about getting back to form even though they'll be without some of their most seasoned veterans. Before Tampa Bay, the Penguins most recently won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 and are in the elite club of eight teams that have won Stanley Cup champions in consecutive years.

    Where To Watch Pittsburgh Penguins Games

    Locally, you can watch the Pittsburgh Penguins games on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

    Both of these channels is available on fuboTV.

    Pittsburgh Penguins 2021-22 Season Preview

    They've been trying to get back to that form but in the past three campaigns, they've either missed the playoffs or haven't got past the first round. That includes last season even though they were the Eastern Division champs. They were bested by the New York Islanders, who eventually made it to the conference finals even though they were the lowest-seeded playoff team in that division.

    The main roadblock for the Penguins this year is the health of their veteran stars. Sidney Crosby had wrist surgery before the start of the season and he also tested positive for COVID-19 in the early part of the season. 

    Their other vital center, Evgeni Malkin, had surgery on his knee. So far, it's affected the early part of their season as they sit near the bottom of the Metropolitan division. This season will be all about rallying and shaking off the rust until they can get to full strength.

    Pittsburgh Penguins Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

