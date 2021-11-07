How to Watch the San Jose Sharks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    How to Watch the San Jose Sharks Online All Season Long

    Without their leading scorer Evander Kane embroiled in controversy, the San Jose Sharks look to make it back to the playoffs as they celebrate their 30th season.
    The San Jose Sharks are one of the best expansion teams of all time and this year marks the 30th Anniversary of their NHL debut. The Seattle Kraken should be taking notes. Before this decade started, they made the playoffs in 14 of the last 15 seasons. They had the most success they ever had in the last decade when they made the Stanley Cup Finals in 2016 and even made the Conference Finals as recently as 2019. 

    Where To Watch San Jose Sharks Games

    Locally, you can watch the San Jose Sharks games on NBC Sports California.

    Both of these channels is available on fuboTV.

    San Jose Sharks 2021-22 Season Preview

    That narrative has shifted though in the past two seasons, though, as they missed the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1996 and 1997. The 2021-22 has might have more questions than answers on when the Sharks will get back on track. 

    Their biggest offseason story involved their leading scorer from last year Evander Kane. He was accused by his ex-wife of betting on games that his own team played in. Things haven't gotten better for Kane as he was suspended in the opening month for 21 games for violating league COVID-19 protocols as his status remains up in the air.  

    The Sharks have finished near the bottom of the league in goaltending in these past two seasons as the days of Evgeni Nabokov seem farther than ever. They will be trading off between Adin Hill and James Reimer. Hill just signed a two-year contract right before the season and Reimer has more experience so expect this race to be tight.

    Watch the San Jose Sharks on NBC Sports Caliornia on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today! 

    That mix of veteran and young players are representative of the entire team for the Sharks. They've started the season with some hope as they're over .500 and third in the Pacific Division. 

    They've proven they can survive some adversity but will it be enough to retain their longtime veterans and get them back where they're used to being; back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

    San Jose Sharks Schedule

    If you're looking for who the San Jose Sharks are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

