How to Watch the Seattle Kraken Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    October 19, 2021
    How to Watch the Seattle Kraken Online All Season Long

    The Kraken enter their inaugural year in the NHL with big dreams of making a splash in the Western Conference.
    Author:

    The Kraken join the NHL as the 32nd team in the league. The NHL finally brought a team to Seattle and the reception has been incredible. 

    How To Watch Seattle Kraken Games

    Locally, you can watch the Seattle Kraken games on Root Sports Northwest.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Seattle Kraken 2021-22 Season Preview

    The Kraken have done basically everything right so far starting with the new and unique name to the logo and colors they chose for their uniforms.

    The off-the-ice introduction of the team has gone smoothly, they just hope it will translate to a good product on the ice. 

    The Kraken brought over former Penguin teammates Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev to help solidify their offense, while they went with some experience on defense when they picked up longtime Flames defensemen Mark Giordano to anchor that side of the ice.

    The Kraken also signed goalie Philipp Grubauer in free agency away from the Avalanche. Grubauer was one of the best goalies in the NHL last season and Seattle hopes he can be just as good in the Pacific Northwest this year.

    Watch Root Sports Northwest (free trial)on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    Expansion franchises usually struggle in the first couple of years, but after seeing the Golden Knights make it to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year, expectations are different for the Kraken as the enter their first year in the league. 

    Seattle Kraken Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Seattle Kraken are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

