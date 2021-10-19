How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Golden Knights look to make it back to the Stanley Cup Finals in the 2021-22 season

The Golden Knights have been one of the best teams in the NHL since they started playing in the league four years ago. In their first season, they made a historic run to the Stanley Cup before losing to the Capitals.

Where To Watch Vegas Golden Knights Games

Locally, you can watch the Vegas Golden Knights games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Vegas Golden Knights 2021-22 Season Preview

They haven't made it back to the finals but have made the playoffs in each of their next three years and just missed last year losing out to the Canadiens in the semi-finals.

Vegas still appears to be one of the best team in the Western Conference and have high hopes for this year.

Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone are back looking to again lead the potent Golden Knights offense that has wreaked havoc over the Western Conference the last four years.

Alec Martinez anchors a defense that will play in front of goalie Robin Lehner who will get the bulk of the playing time after Vegas traded away Marc-Andre Fleury to the Blackhawks.

Vegas has been on an incredible run since they joined the NHL and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. They once again look to be one of the favorites to make it to the Stanley Cup Finals, they just hope this time they can bring home the trophy.

Vegas Golden Knights Schedule

If you're looking for who the Vegas Golden Knights are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

