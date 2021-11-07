How to Watch the Washington Capitals Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

The Washington Capitals are still a force in the regular season but are pushing for more as they look for a deeper run into the playoffs in the 2021-22 NHL season.

Somehow, there have been three seasons since the Washington Capitals won their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018. In each of those past postseasons, the Caps have exited in the first round each time. That is even after they won their division two of the last three years and had a second-place finish behind the Pittsburgh Penguins last year.

Washington Capitals 2021-22 Season Preview

It wasn't close for Washington in the playoffs, either, as they lost to the Boston Bruins, who finished third in the same division. The Bruins lost handily in the next round to the New York Islanders who were ranked last amongst the East playoff teams. The playoffs seem like a given this year but they must do more to take that extra step to get back to greatness.

Even at 36, you can check off the elite box for Alex Ovechkin. That's why he can still sign a $47.5 million five-year contract, which he did exactly that in the offseason. He moved into fifth place on the all-time scoring list just this month. He'll likely pass Jaromir Jagr and Brett Hull this season. It will be thrilling to watch if by the end of that contract he can keep pace with Mr. Hockey Gordie Howe and the Great One.

While this roster skews older and they have several injuries (including a key one to Nicklas Backstrom) the Capitals will take their next step if they are able to get more from their young players. They had a tandem of young goalies in Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek last year.

Samsonov seems like the clear starter but two bouts of being on the COVID protocols list kept him from gaining momentum and consistency. If he is able to get a good amount of games under his belt, he has a great chance of providing that stability well into the playoffs. Washington still has the pieces to get back to the playoffs. The health of those pieces will determine whether they go deep into the postseason again.

