How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins Game 4

The Hurricanes look to take a 3-1 lead on the Bruins on Sunday afternoon in game four of their best of seven series

The Hurricanes took the first two games of the series at home but failed to take a 3-0 lead on Friday night when they lost 4-2.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Game 4 Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Game 4 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Carolina took a 1-0 lead when Vincent Trocheck scored 9:17 into the first period, but they would give up four straight goals and despite getting a goal halfway through the third period they could never recover.

The Bruins used a shorthanded goal by Charlie Coyle to tie the game in the first. Brad Marchand then scored early in the second to give Boston their first lead against the Hurricanes this year.

David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall would add power play goals to put the Bruins up 4-1 and gave them enough breathing room to come home with a must-win game.

Boston now has life in the series and can tie it at two with a big win at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes don't have to win on Sunday, but can all but put the Bruins away if they can get the road win.

Regional restrictions may apply.