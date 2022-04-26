How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

The Hurricanes can wrap up the Metropolitan Division title with a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes (52-20-8) have won four straight games and can clinch the Metropolitan Division championship on Tuesday with a win over the Rangers (51-22-6) at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Carolina has a four-point lead over New York with two games remaining on its schedule.

The 'Canes are 2-1-0 against the Rangers this season, including a 4-2 win at MSG on April 12. Carolina comes in off a 5-2 win at the Islanders on Sunday.

New York had a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a costly 3-1 loss at Boston. The Rangers will have home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs against either the Penguins or Capitals.

The Hurricanes are without goalie Fredrik Andersen, who injured his left leg on April 17, but will get backup Antti Raanta in uniform on Tuesday after he left Sunday's game in the second period.

Center Andrew Copp, who has eight goals in 15 games since coming over from Winnipeg at the trade deadline, is a game-time decision due to a lower body injury. He had a hat trick against the Islanders in his last appearance on Thursday.

