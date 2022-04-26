How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes can wrap up the Metropolitan Division title with a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes (52-20-8) have won four straight games and can clinch the Metropolitan Division championship on Tuesday with a win over the Rangers (51-22-6) at Madison Square Garden.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina has a four-point lead over New York with two games remaining on its schedule. 

The 'Canes are 2-1-0 against the Rangers this season, including a 4-2 win at MSG on April 12. Carolina comes in off a 5-2 win at the Islanders on Sunday.

New York had a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a costly 3-1 loss at Boston. The Rangers will have home ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs against either the Penguins or Capitals.

The Hurricanes are without goalie Fredrik Andersen, who injured his left leg on April 17, but will get backup Antti Raanta in uniform on Tuesday after he left Sunday's game in the second period.

Center Andrew Copp, who has eight goals in 15 games since coming over from Winnipeg at the trade deadline, is a game-time decision due to a lower body injury. He had a hat trick against the Islanders in his last appearance on Thursday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Capitals

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson43 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates with the puck in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff43 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy