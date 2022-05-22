How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers Game 3

The Hurricanes head to New York on Sunday looking to put the Rangers in a three-game hole

The Hurricanes did what they were supposed to do at home in games one and two and took down the Rangers to take a quick 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

They got the wins, but it wasn't easy. In game one they got a late goal to tie it and then won it in overtime.

In game two they were able to get a shorthanded goal by Brendan Smith in the second period and Antti Raanta made 21 saves to record his first-ever postseason shutout.

The Hurricanes are now 6-0 at home in the playoffs, but now go on the road looking to win their first game away from their home ice.

The Rangers will look to keep them winless and get back into the series with a win on Sunday.

New York had to come back from a 3-1 hole in its first-round series against the Penguins and will need to find a way to do it again in this series.

Sunday is a must-win for the Rangers as they look to avoid falling into a three-game hole against the Hurricanes.

