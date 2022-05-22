How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes head to New York on Sunday looking to put the Rangers in a three-game hole

The Hurricanes did what they were supposed to do at home in games one and two and took down the Rangers to take a quick 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 3 Today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 3 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They got the wins, but it wasn't easy. In game one they got a late goal to tie it and then won it in overtime.

In game two they were able to get a shorthanded goal by Brendan Smith in the second period and Antti Raanta made 21 saves to record his first-ever postseason shutout.

The Hurricanes are now 6-0 at home in the playoffs, but now go on the road looking to win their first game away from their home ice.

The Rangers will look to keep them winless and get back into the series with a win on Sunday.

New York had to come back from a 3-1 hole in its first-round series against the Penguins and will need to find a way to do it again in this series.

Sunday is a must-win for the Rangers as they look to avoid falling into a three-game hole against the Hurricanes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 3

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
May 15, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ryan Lindgren (55) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff49 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers Game 3

By Adam Childs49 seconds ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
USATSI_18325559
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Rockies

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy