The No. 2 team in the conference, Carolina, takes on a Boston team that will be down its best player Thursday night.

The Hurricanes are 31-10-3 this season and the No. 1 overall team in the Metropolitan division. They rank No. 3 in the East, trailing just the Lightning by one point and the Panthers by three.

This team ranks No. 9 in the NHL in goals scored with 152 and No. 3 in goals scored against them, only letting up 106 on the season. They are also the best team in the league and killing opposing teams' power plays.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bruins rank No. 8 in the same conference as Carolina. They are 26-15-3 with 55 points. They are seven points ahead of the Red Wings and four points behind the Capitals. They are currently in the last playoff position in the conference.

Boston will be without Brad Marchand after he was suspended for six games. David Pastrňák is going to have to step up in his place, as he has 24 goals and 21 assists this season.

Boston is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -120. Carolina's money line is +100. The total projected goals scored in this game is Over/Under 6.0 goals.

