Metropolitan Division contenders clash in Washington D.C. as the Hurricanes look to solve the Capitals in the final meeting of the regular season.

The Hurricanes are chasing the Panthers for the best record in the Eastern Conference and get one more chance on Monday night against the Capitals, who have been their nemesis this season.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Carolina is 5-3-2 in its last 10 games but is 0-2-1 against Washington this season. In the previous meeting between the teams, the Capitals pulled out a 4-3 shootout victory in Raleigh on March 18. The last time the teams played at Capital One Arena, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced in Washington's 4-0 win on March 3.

The Caps have won two straight and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. They are 15 points up on Columbus for the second wild-card spot in the East and trail No. 3 Rangers by five points in the Metropolitan Division race.

The Canes blasted the Blues on Saturday night in the first of three games on the road. Seth Jarvis and Andrei Svechnikov each scored twice. Martin Necas put Carolina up early with a short-handed goal at 2:37 of the first period, and the Hurricanes never trailed. Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots in the win.

Washington trailed the Devils 2-1 entering the third period Saturday night before getting three straight goals in just over nine minutes. Nicklas Backstrom's sixth marker of the season at 6:56 of the period put the Capitals up 3-2, and Alex Ovechkin scored his 42nd goal on the power play at 11:48 for some insurance.

The Hurricanes lead the Pittsburgh Penguins in the division race by three points.

