Hurricanes vs. Devils Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes look for their third straight win when they travel to New Jersey as the Devils look to break a five-game home losing streak.

The Hurricanes are already playoff-bound, but the main goal for the remainder of the season is to clinch the Metropolitan division. They are deadlocked with the Rangers at 108 points with four games left. They have an excellent opportunity to gain some distance when they play the Devils today. New Jersey is looking to break a five-game home losing streak. 

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New Jersey is also looking to rebound from a tough 5-2 loss against the Sabres. The Devils were in a hole early as the Sabres scored the first three goals in the second period. New Jersey showed some resilience at one point, whittling the score down to 3-2, but it wasn't enough. The Devils gave up two shorthanded goals, so look for them to tighten up their defense today.

On the other hand, Carolina is rolling, looking for its third straight win. After back-to-back losses against Detroit and Colorado, the Hurricanes have rebounded nicely against Arizona and Winnipeg. In their last game, the Hurricanes were down two goals against the Jets when Winnipeg got off to a scorching start in the first period. Carolina made sure the Jets didn't sustain that pace and scored four unanswered goals. Can the Hurricanes keep this up today in a game they will once again be favored to win?

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
