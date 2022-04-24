How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

The Hurricanes look for a second straight win on a key New York area road trip in the chase for a division title as they face the Islanders on Sunday.

The Hurricanes (51-20-8) got a step closer to winning the Metropolitan Division title on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime victory at New Jersey and will try to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they visit the Islanders (35-33-10).

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Seth Jarvis' game-winner at 1:39 of overtime, coupled with the Rangers' 3-1 loss at Boston on Saturday, pushed Carolina two points ahead of the Blueshirts in the race for the division crown. The two teams meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The 'Canes have three games left in the regular season and can't finish worse than second in the Metropolitan. The Islanders last played on Thursday, losing at home to the Rangers, 6-3. The Isles have been eliminated from the playoff picture.

Carolina's win on Saturday was its third in a row and it is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games. The Islanders have dropped four in a row. The Hurricanes trailed the Devils 2-0 with 11:30 to go in the third period before roaring back. Nino Niederreiter scored at 18:04 of the third to tie the game.

This will be the third and final meeting between Carolina and the Islanders this season. New York won at Raleigh 2-1 on April 8. The Hurricanes took the first meeting, also at home, on Oct. 14 by a 6-3 score.

