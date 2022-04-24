How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes look for a second straight win on a key New York area road trip in the chase for a division title as they face the Islanders on Sunday.

The Hurricanes (51-20-8) got a step closer to winning the Metropolitan Division title on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime victory at New Jersey and will try to keep the momentum going on Sunday when they visit the Islanders (35-33-10).

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seth Jarvis' game-winner at 1:39 of overtime, coupled with the Rangers' 3-1 loss at Boston on Saturday, pushed Carolina two points ahead of the Blueshirts in the race for the division crown. The two teams meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The 'Canes have three games left in the regular season and can't finish worse than second in the Metropolitan. The Islanders last played on Thursday, losing at home to the Rangers, 6-3. The Isles have been eliminated from the playoff picture.

Carolina's win on Saturday was its third in a row and it is 6-4-0 in its last 10 games. The Islanders have dropped four in a row. The Hurricanes trailed the Devils 2-0 with 11:30 to go in the third period before roaring back. Nino Niederreiter scored at 18:04 of the third to tie the game.

This will be the third and final meeting between Carolina and the Islanders this season. New York won at Raleigh 2-1 on April 8. The Hurricanes took the first meeting, also at home, on Oct. 14 by a 6-3 score.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
USATSI_18137920
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Ben Macaluso28 seconds ago
USATSI_18137450
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Islanders

By Phil Watson28 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with the New York Islanders bench during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
USATSI_18135753
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Bulls Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas28 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy