Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Metropolitan Division lead is at stake as Hurricanes visit the Rangers on Tuesday night

The Rangers (47-20-6) have won three straight games and host the Hurricanes (47-18-8) on Tuesday night with a chance to jump over Carolina into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games to close to within two points of the Hurricanes and would take the division lead with a victory on Tuesday. Carolina is 5-3-2 in its previous 10 and comes in off a 5-2 win at home over the Ducks on Sunday. Jordan Staal scored a hat trick for the Canes and Andrei Svechnikov added a goal and an assist.

On Saturday night, the Rangers hammered the Senators at Madison Square Garden, 5-1. Chris Kreider scored twice, running his season to 49 goals, and Artemi Panarin notched a goal and two helpers.

Igor Shersterkin continued his strong play of late with 21 saves. He is 12-5-2 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .932 save percentage since the All-Star break.

The teams split their two meetings between Raleigh this season, with the Rangers taking a 2-0 win in their last meeting on March 20. Carolina revisits Madison Square Garden on April 26.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
