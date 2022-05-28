How to Watch Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Six

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game Six: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes and Rangers will face off tonight in game six of their playoff series with Carolina up three games to two in this enormous matchup.

Fans have been treated to quite a few amazing games throughout the NHL playoffs thus far. On Saturday evening, there will be another great matchup for fans to watch. That game will feature the Hurricanes traveling to New York to take on the Rangers in game six.

How to Watch the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Hurricanes know that they have a great opportunity tonight. Being able to finish off the series on the road would give them a ton of momentum moving forward. However, even if they don't clinch the series tonight, they will have a chance to do so at home.

On the other side of the rink, the Rangers are facing elimination and need to play a nearly perfect game. New York has the talent to come back and win the series, but it cannot afford any mistakes. Fans will have a chance to see what this team is made of tonight.

This should be a very entertaining game. Every single-elimination game carries more drama and energy than others. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win and whether or not the Rangers can stay alive.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Game Six

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
