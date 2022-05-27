Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 6: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers look to avoid elimination on Saturday in game six of their second-round series with the Hurricanes.

The Rangers head back home on Saturday, looking to even their series with the Hurricanes and force a game seven back in Carolina.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 6 Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 6 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

The Rangers couldn't solve the Hurricanes' home dominance on Thursday and dropped game five 3-1. New York was coming off two straight wins at home but again lost at Carolina.

Neither team has won a road game in this series and the Rangers hope that continues on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes continued their winning ways at home on Thursday, but they are trying to solve their road woes on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes made it through their first-round series with the Bruins without winning a road game and they may do the same in this series with the Rangers.

Carolina is still undefeated at home but has lost the two games in New York. While the Hurricanes don't have to win in New York, it would be nice to finish off the series and get ready for the two-time defending champion Lightning in the Eastern Conference Finals.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 6

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
