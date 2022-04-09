Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Islanders will hit the road to face off against the Blues.

There will be quite a few great NHL matchups to watch on Saturday for the fans. With the regular season winding down, every single game is important for teams still battling for playoff positioning. One big matchup will go down this evening between the Islanders and Blues in St. Louis and fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Islanders are fighting for their playoff lives with a 33-28-9 record. In order to get in, New York will need to finish off the season in a dominant fashion. The Islanders are fresh off of a tough 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Blues are 41-20-10 heading into this game. St. Louis looks like a good bet to get into the playoffs, but the team still needs to perform well down the stretch. Last time out, the Blues ended up beating the Wild by a final score of 4-3.

Both of these teams are needing to win games to close out the season. While the Blues are in a better position than the Islanders, both of these teams need this game badly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18047330
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Blues

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18046820
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Rockies

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Korean Zombie Volkanovski
UFC

How to Watch UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_7667858
AMA Supercross

How to Watch Monster Energy Series, Round 13

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) passes to forward Bobby Wood (7) during the second half against Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (3) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Majchrzak-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Toronto FC at Real Salt Lake

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
MINNESOTA STATE
College Hockey

How to Watch Denver vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Manitoba Moose at Chicago Wolves

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago0047833936h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
USATSI_18041177
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Flyers

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy