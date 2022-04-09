How to Watch Islanders at Blues

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Islanders will hit the road to face off against the Blues.

There will be quite a few great NHL matchups to watch on Saturday for the fans. With the regular season winding down, every single game is important for teams still battling for playoff positioning. One big matchup will go down this evening between the Islanders and Blues in St. Louis and fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Ahead of today's game, the Islanders are fighting for their playoff lives with a 33-28-9 record. In order to get in, New York will need to finish off the season in a dominant fashion. The Islanders are fresh off of a tough 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in their last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Blues are 41-20-10 heading into this game. St. Louis looks like a good bet to get into the playoffs, but the team still needs to perform well down the stretch. Last time out, the Blues ended up beating the Wild by a final score of 4-3.

Both of these teams are needing to win games to close out the season. While the Blues are in a better position than the Islanders, both of these teams need this game badly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

