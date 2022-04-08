How to Watch Islanders at Hurricanes

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Islanders will hit the road to take on the Hurricanes.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is beginning to wind down and the playoffs are gearing up to get started. With that in mind, there will be plenty of games to watch on Friday night that should provide great entertainment. One game to keep a close eye on will feature the Islanders hitting the road to take on the Hurricanes.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Islanders are 32-28-9 and are still fighting for their playoff lives. New York needs to string a few wins together in order to make a run at a spot in the postseason. Last time out, the Islanders ended up beating the Stars by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of the matchup, the Hurricanes are looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Carolina holds a 46-17-8 record and is not showing signs of slowing down any time soon. In their last outing, the Hurricanes ended up beating the Sabres by a final score of 5-3.

Both of these teams still have the playoffs in their minds coming into this game. They are also both extremely talented squads as well. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big victory.

How To Watch

April
8
2022

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates against the New York Rangers during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
