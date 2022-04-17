How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Islanders will hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday evening.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down, there will be a few great matchups to watch on Sunday. Teams are still fighting for playoff positioning and simply to get into the postseason. One intriguing game to watch on Sunday will feature the Islanders going to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders hold a 35-30-9 record. New York still has a chance to get into the playoffs, but the team needs to be nearly perfect and get some help. Last time out, the Islanders ended up beating the Canadiens by a final score of 3-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Maple Leafs are one of the Stanley Cup contenders. Toronto is 49-20-6 and has shown no signs of slowing down ahead of the playoffs. In their last game, the Maple Leafs defeated the Senators by a final score of 5-4.

While the Maple Leafs are favored to win, the Islanders are not a team to write off by any stretch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) skates with the puck in the third period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews (34) and John Tavares (91) celebrate a win over the Washington Capitals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) makes a save against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) in the third round of the shootout at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
USATSI_18101404
MLB

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Braves at Padres

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy