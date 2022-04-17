How to Watch Islanders vs. Maple Leafs

The Islanders will hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday evening.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down, there will be a few great matchups to watch on Sunday. Teams are still fighting for playoff positioning and simply to get into the postseason. One intriguing game to watch on Sunday will feature the Islanders going to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders hold a 35-30-9 record. New York still has a chance to get into the playoffs, but the team needs to be nearly perfect and get some help. Last time out, the Islanders ended up beating the Canadiens by a final score of 3-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Maple Leafs are one of the Stanley Cup contenders. Toronto is 49-20-6 and has shown no signs of slowing down ahead of the playoffs. In their last game, the Maple Leafs defeated the Senators by a final score of 5-4.

While the Maple Leafs are favored to win, the Islanders are not a team to write off by any stretch.

Regional restrictions may apply.