How to Watch Islanders at Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres look for their fourth straight win when they host the New York Islanders.

The Sabres have been playing energized hockey ever since they traded their star Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights. This team looks like they're on a new mission and they are playing some of their best hockey lately winning four of their last five and three in a row. While it might be too late for a playoff push this season, this push should carry over well to next season to bring more hope for a fanbase who hasn't seen playoff hockey since 2011.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

After back-to-back wins against Philadelphia, they were able to handle business against the Devils in a 5-2 win in their last game. Buffalo broke out in the second period scoring three straight goals. The first two of those were scored by Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch and were both shorthanded goals. Goalie Craig Anderson also played sharp earning the first star stopping 29 shots and being in control most of the way.

The Islanders on the other hand have lost four of their last five and three straight. The Islanders look to bounce back from a 6-3 loss against the Rangers in their last game. They couldn't contain Andrew Copp who scored three goals. Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox had four and three assists respectively.

