How to Watch Islanders at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Buffalo Sabres look for their fourth straight win when they host the New York Islanders.

The Sabres have been playing energized hockey ever since they traded their star Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights. This team looks like they're on a new mission and they are playing some of their best hockey lately winning four of their last five and three in a row. While it might be too late for a playoff push this season, this push should carry over well to next season to bring more hope for a fanbase who hasn't seen playoff hockey since 2011. 

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After back-to-back wins against Philadelphia, they were able to handle business against the Devils in a 5-2 win in their last game. Buffalo broke out in the second period scoring three straight goals. The first two of those were scored by Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch and were both shorthanded goals. Goalie Craig Anderson also played sharp earning the first star stopping 29 shots and being in control most of the way.  

The Islanders on the other hand have lost four of their last five and three straight. The Islanders look to bounce back from a 6-3 loss against the Rangers in their last game. They couldn't contain Andrew Copp who scored three goals. Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox had four and three assists respectively. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his empty net goal with left wing Jeff Skinner (53) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders at Sabres

By Ben Macaluso30 seconds ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Red Wings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso30 seconds ago
Mar 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Devils Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso30 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) and Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) battle for a loose puck as left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) looks on during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against Seattle Kraken forward Riley Sheahan (15) during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his third goal of the game against the Boston Bruins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins shutout the Bruins 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy