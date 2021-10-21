How to Watch Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Islanders look to make it two in a row when they travel to Columbus on Thursday night to face the Blue Jackets.
    Author:

    The schedule makers didn't do the Islanders any favors this year to start the season. New York is in the midst of a season-opening road trip that stretches 13 games. It's a brutal way to start the year.

    How to Watch Islanders at Blue Jackets:

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG2

    Live stream the Islanders at Blue Jackets match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Islanders finally got a first win on Tuesday when they overwhelmed and outscored the Blackhawks 4-1. It was a welcome sight after they had given up 11 total goals to the Hurricanes and Panthers in their first two matches. 

    Oliver Wahlstrom scored back-to-back goals in the third period to break open a 1-0 game and give the Islanders the breathing room they needed to pull off the win.

    Thursday New York heads to Columbus to take on a Blue Jackets team that suffered its first loss on Tuesday at Detroit. 

    The Blue Jackets lost 4-1 to the Red Wings to drop their record to 2-1. They had won their first two of the year against the Coyotes and Kraken. In their first match, they scored eight goals to blow out Arizona, and then they beat Seattle 2-1 in overtime for their second win.

    New York is just getting started on its long road trip, but the win in Chicago could offer a spark. Columbus, on the other hand, will look to hand the Islanders another loss and stay perfect at home.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets

    TV CHANNEL: MSG2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
