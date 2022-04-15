How to Watch Islanders at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Islanders will hit the road to take on the Canadiens.

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming down the stretch and the playoffs are waiting to get underway. With that in mind, every single game has become very important for teams hopeful of getting into the postseason. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Islanders hitting the road to take on the Canadiens.

How to Watch the New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Prior to tonight's game, the Islanders hold a 34-30-9 record. New York hasn't been eliminated from playoff contention but the team has a lot of work to do to get in. Last time out, the Islanders ended up losing to the Penguins by a final score of 6-3.

On the other side of this matchup, the Canadiens are 20-43-11 and are very much out of the playoff race. Montreal has not had a good season this year, obviously, but it would love to play the role of spoiler to the Islanders. In their last game, the Canadiens ended up losing to the Blue Jackets by a final score of 5-1.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Islanders should win this game, the Canadiens won't go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

