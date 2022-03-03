Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vancouver aims to restart their winning ways off a large defeat as the east coast swing rolls into Long Island.

Coming off a brutal 7-2 loss at New Jersey on Monday night, Vancouver hopes to rekindle a streak that saw them win six out of seven games behind strong goaltending from Thatcher Demko, as they face the New York Islanders who are going for a season sweep of the visitors.

The Islanders have lost seven of their last ten games since beating Vancouver 6-3 back on Feb. 9.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders:

Match Date: March 3, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders game on fuboTV:

Demko is 5-1 in his last six starts in goal compiling 195 saves in that span including a season-high 51 saves in a 3-2 win against Toronto on Feb. 12. Demko has already achieved career-highs in starts, wins, saves, and shutouts.

Vancouver center J.T. Miller leads the team in goals and assists ranking him No. 12 in the entire National Hockey League in points and has recorded a point in seven consecutive games.

New York will be without the services of veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara who is expected to miss a pair of games due to an upper body injury.

The good news for the Islanders is that Zach Parise has been on a hot streak scoring seven points, three goals, and a plus-minus of 9 in his last five games including a three point effort with a pair of goals in a 5-2 win at Seattle on Feb. 22.



How To Watch

March
3
2022

Vancouver Canucks at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
