How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capitals will look to chase down the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division on Tuesday night.

The Capitals (44-23-12) are a point behind the Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division race with three games to play. But with a playoff spot secured, Washington's biggest worry is getting Alex Ovechkin back for the postseason. The Capitals host the Islanders Tuesday night with the superstar listed as day-to-day.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the New York Islanders at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ovechkin, who last week became the oldest player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season, sustained an upper body injury after going into the boards during Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. The Caps have lost two of their last three games.

New York has dropped five in a row and six of seven (1-5-1), including a 5-2 loss at home to Carolina on Sunday.

Brock Nelson is the leading scorer for the Islanders with 36 goals and 58 points. Ovechkin leads the Caps with 90 points, with center Evgeny Kuznetsov next with 24 goals and 77 points.

Washington took the first two meetings this season from New York, winning 2-0 on the road on Jan. 15 and taking a 4-3 shootout victory at home on March 15.

Regional restrictions may apply.

