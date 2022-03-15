The Capitals try to close in on seven straight playoff berths against the surging Islanders.

The Capitals (32-18-10) enjoy an 11-point lead in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and on Tuesday night host the Islanders (24-24-8), who have won three straight.

How to Watch: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Tuesday's game is just the second meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. Washington got a 2-0 road win on Jan. 15 behind a 23-save performance from Vitek Vanacek.

The Capitals haven't played since Friday, when Lars Eller's goal 42 seconds into overtime gave them a 4-3 win at Vancouver to close out a 2-0-1 Western trip.

Alex Ovechkin hasn't scored a goal since potting two at Calgary on March 8 and remains tied with Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL's all-time list with 766 in his career. The 36-year-old captain leads Washington with 36 goals this season.

The Isles matched their longest winning streak of the season with a 4-3 win over the Ducks on Sunday to get back to the .500 mark. Kyle Palmieri netted his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the victory.

New York has no one on the injury report. But the Islanders are 18 points behind Washington for the second wild-card in the East with 26 games remaining. They've allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL this season, 157, but are near the bottom in scoring with 152 tallies.

