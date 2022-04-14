Islanders vs. Penguins Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Islanders and Penguins face off on Thursday as they both stare down the Stanley Cup playoffs.

With just seven games left in the regular season, the Islanders are in must-win situations from here on out. They are currently in the No. 9 rank, putting them out of the playoffs. However, they are only one game behind the Capitals in the No. 8 position.

How to Watch New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

With Washington winning four in a row, New York will have to play the best hockey its played all season. That will start with Ilya Sorokin, who has only let up 179 goals this season which is in the lowest five of the entire NHL.

Once one of the best teams in the East, the Penguins have lost eight of their last 11 games and find themselves at No. 6 in the conference.

They still rank top-10 in goals scored, goals scored against, and penalty kill percentage.

Brock Nelson will have to get on the board for New York to win, whether with an assist or adding to his team-high 33 goals. On the opposite side, Kris Letang will have to get involved early and often.

