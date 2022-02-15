Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Eastern Conference teams battle it out as the Islanders travels to Buffalo to face the Sabres on Tuesday night.

The Islanders are 17-19-6 this season and rank 11th in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday's game against the Sabres. They have 40 points, which is one above the Devils but seven below the Blue Jackets. They are just 8-9-3 on the road this season as they travel to Buffalo. 

Mathew Barzal leads the team with 30 points (11 goals and 19 assists). Brock Nelson leads the team in goals with 15 and also has eight assists for 23 points this season.

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: MSG+2

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

Live stream the New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Regional restrictions may apply.

The Sabres play in the same conference as New York, but they rank near the bottom of it. They are 15-24-8, which is only three spots out of last place. They have 38 points which ties them with the Senators and the Flyers.

Buffalo is led by Jeff Skinner who has 34 points on a team-high 20 goals and 14 assists. Tage Thompson has 33 points on 15 goals and 18 assists and Rasmus Dahlin leads the team in assists with 22 on the season.

This is the second matchup between these two teams this season. The first one saw New York win 4–1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

