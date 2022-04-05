Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Islanders at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars are chasing the Western Conference's wild-card berths and host an Islanders team needing a win.

The Stars enter play Tuesday, a point behind the Predators and Golden Knights in the Western Conference wild-card spots, and go out of the conference to face the Islanders, who have won four straight in a late surge to catch the Capitals in the East.

New York is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games and has moved to within 11 points of Washington for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles won the first two games of their five-game road trip over the Rangers and Devils. The trip concludes with some frequent-flyer miles going from Dallas to Carolina and ending in St. Louis.

Dallas couldn't close out a 4-0 road trip on Sunday, losing to the expansion Kraken in Seattle, 4-1. John Klingberg had the only goal for the Stars as Jake Oettinger allowed three markers on 28 Seattle shots.

New York jumped out to a 3-0 lead on three straight goals from Jean-Gabriel Pageau but needed Kyle Palmieri's insurance marker at 14:53 of the third to hold on for a 4-3 win at New Jersey Sunday. Pageau had a hand in all four scores, assisting Palmieri's goal.

The Islanders beat the Stars in their first meeting on March 19 as Brock Nelson recorded a hat trick in the 4-2 victory.

Apr 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck against New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
