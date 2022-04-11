How to Watch Jets at Canadiens

Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jets are running out of time in the wild card chase and look to beat the Canadiens on Monday.

The Jets (34-28-11) won the first half of their quick Canadian back-to-back on Sunday and look to complete the sweep against the Canadiens (20-41-11) on Monday night.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2002

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Winnipeg has just nine games remaining and trails the Stars by seven points for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. Further complicating the situation for the Jets is that there are two teams between them and Dallas. Vegas and Vancouver are in the hunt as well.

The Jets got a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Sunday night, taking the lead with three unanswered goals late in the first period and early in the second. Kyle Connor provided the insurance in the third period with his 42nd goal of the season. Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists for Winnipeg.

Montreal took a 3-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. The Habs fell into a 2-0 hole in the first period and could never climb out of it. Joel Edmundson and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal, which is 12-11-4 under interim coach Martin St. Louis after a dreadful 8-30-7 start.

The Jets won their first meeting with the Canadiens in Winnipeg on March 1, winning in an 8-4 rout.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Jan 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault (35) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
