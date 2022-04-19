Jets vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Jets, hoping for a playoff spot, take on the Rangers, a playoff lock, on Tuesday night.

The Jets' hopes of making the playoffs are dwindling with every loss they encounter. They sit as the No. 11 team in the Western Conference with 81 points with a 35-30-11 record, and that is only 10 points back from the Predators, who have 91 points.

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Winnipeg has lost two in a row leading into this match, one against the Panthers and the other against the Lightning.

The Rangers will not be an easy opponent for Winnipeg either. They have already locked up their playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a 49-21-6 record with 104 points.

They sit tied with the Hurricanes for the conference's No. 3 and No. 4 spots, possibly moving up to No. 2.

New York is coming off of two wins to end last week, one against the Flyers and the other against the Red Wings. It has also had two rest and practice days leading into this battle on the ice.

