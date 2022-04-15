How to Watch Jets at Panthers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jets will hit the road to take on the Panthers in Florida on Friday night in NHL action.

With every game meaning so much more for playoff contenders at this stage of the season, NHL fans cannot wait to watch the scoreboard each and every night. On Friday, there will only be two matchups to watch, with both of them containing a playoff hopeful or contender. One of the games will feature the Jets traveling to Florida to take on the Panthers.

How to Watch the Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Coming into this game, the Jets are 35-28-11 and have a lot of work to do to get into the postseason. Winnipeg is talented enough to get in, but it's an uphill battle. Last time out, the Jets ended up beating the Canadiens by a final score of 4-2.

For the Panthers, the playoffs are already locked up. However, they still need to finish the season strong to head into the postseason with momentum. After beating the Ducks 3-2 in their last game, the Panthers improved to a 52-15-6 record on the year.

Both of these teams are going to be fighting hard tonight. Fans are not going to want to miss this showdown between two very talented squads. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
NHL

