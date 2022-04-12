How to Watch Kings at Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings have a chance to stop their losing streak against the free-falling Blackhawks in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Kings (38-26-10) have little margin for error in the Pacific Division playoff race and three straight losses leave them with just a two-point cushion over the charging Golden Knights for third place. LA gets a chance to reverse its skid when it visits the Blackhawks (24-37-11), who have lost seven in a row.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings learned Monday they will be without former Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty, who injured his wrist on March 7 and underwent surgery on Monday. Los Angeles lost at Minnesota on Sunday, 6-3, after blowing a 3-0 first period lead. 

After Adrian Kempe scored his team-leading 32nd goal on a first period power play, the roof caved in on the Kings, who surrendered six unanswered goals. 

Chicago has lost six straight at United Center, where it hasn't won since March 8. The Blackhawks fell 6-4 on home ice Sunday to the Stars. They led 2-1 and came back to tie the game 3-3 on Boris Katchouk's goal midway through the second period before Dallas scored three straight to take control. Patrick Kane had two assists for Chicago in the loss.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
