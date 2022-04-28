How to Watch Kings at Kraken

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings, on a hot run of form, take on the Kraken on Wednesday night with the Stanley Cup playoffs right around the corner.

One night after clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Kings head to Seattle to face the Kraken for the final time this season with their sights set on snagging the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken Today:

Match Date: April 27, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken game fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings trail the Oilers by four points with two games remaining for the fifth spot but could fall as far as seventh pending this week’s results. Seattle, meanwhile, has been eliminated from postseason play in its inaugural season and skates into tonight’s game on a three-game losing streak.

Centers Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe have led the Kings' attack this season, combining for 114 points, including a team-high 34 goals by Kempe and 47 assists from Kopitar. Both come into this game on a three-game point streak with a goal and three assists each during this span.

Seattle won its last matchup in this series 6-1 at Los Angeles on March 28 behind goalie Chris Driedger’s 36 saves, and with all six goals scored by six different skaters.

The race for NHL draft lottery position remains razor-tight as Seattle currently sits third behind Arizona and Montreal. The Kraken will finish with between the third- and fifth-best odds in the draft lottery coming up on May 10.

