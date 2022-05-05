How to Watch Kings at Oilers Game 2

The Kings look to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Oilers on Wednesday night.

The Kings stole Game 1 from the Oilers when they got a third-period goal by Phillip Danault to break a 3-3 tie. The Kings never trailed in the game but needed the late goal to get the opening-game win.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Kings scored the first two goals of the game in the first period, but Connor McDavid got a late first-period goal with Kailer Yamamoto scoring 2:39 into the second period to tie it.

Los Angeles took back the lead just over one minute later when Brendan Lemieux scored. The Oilers once again tied it when Leon Dreaisaitl scored a power-play goal at 9:56 of the period.

The back-and-forth game finally went to the Kings with the goal by Danault as Los Angeles was able to steal home-ice advantage.

Now, the Kings are looking to head home with a two-game advantage and get a win on Wednesday night.

The Oilers, though, are desperate to not drop another home game and will come out ready to go in Game 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.