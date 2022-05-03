How to Watch Kings at Oilers Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings travel to face the Oilers on Monday in Game 1 of the first round series.

The Kings are back in the playoffs after missing the postseason the last three years and five of the last seven years.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Kings have struggled since winning their last Stanley Cup in 2014, but hope this year will get them back on track.

They finished third in the Pacific Division, five points back of the Oilers. They come into the playoffs winners of five of their last six games, which helped them clinch a playoff spot.

Monday they will look to stay hot and get a game one win on the road. The Kings went 1-3 against Edmonton this year and have lost the last three, but the last two were by just one goal.

The Oilers got the best of the Kings in the regular season and hope that can continue on Monday in the opener of their playoff series.

Edmonton has also been hot to end the season, as the Oilers won seven of their last eight games to solidify the No. 2 spot in the Pacific Division.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
