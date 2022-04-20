How to Watch Kings at Ducks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings, who are still hoping to make the playoffs, take on Troy Terry and the Ducks Tuesday night.

The Kings haven't officially secured a playoff spot yet. They are going to have to continue to win games if they hope to make it.

At 40-27-10 this season, they are very much in the hunt to miss the playoffs if they are not careful. They have 90 points thus far, which puts them at No. 8 in the conference. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Golden Knights sit lurking with 87 points and the Canucks and Jets have 84 and 81 points, respectively. 

The Ducks, on the other hand, have only 74 points on a 30-33-14 record this season in the Western Conference. It would be impossible to imagine them having a road to playoffs.

However, they get the distinct pleasure of trying to play spoiler for Los Angeles.

They are even coming in with some momentum after securing a 6-4 win on Sunday night against the Blue Jackets. Troy Terry was able to score twice in the first period, something that can hopefully be repeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates his goal in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Club Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
guadalajara
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Tijuana

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Santos Laguna

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Tigres UANL Toluca
Liga MX

How to Watch Toluca vs. Juárez

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Pérez Zeledón

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy