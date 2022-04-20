How to Watch Kings at Ducks

The Kings, who are still hoping to make the playoffs, take on Troy Terry and the Ducks Tuesday night.

The Kings haven't officially secured a playoff spot yet. They are going to have to continue to win games if they hope to make it.

At 40-27-10 this season, they are very much in the hunt to miss the playoffs if they are not careful. They have 90 points thus far, which puts them at No. 8 in the conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Golden Knights sit lurking with 87 points and the Canucks and Jets have 84 and 81 points, respectively.

The Ducks, on the other hand, have only 74 points on a 30-33-14 record this season in the Western Conference. It would be impossible to imagine them having a road to playoffs.

However, they get the distinct pleasure of trying to play spoiler for Los Angeles.

They are even coming in with some momentum after securing a 6-4 win on Sunday night against the Blue Jackets. Troy Terry was able to score twice in the first period, something that can hopefully be repeated.

Regional restrictions may apply.